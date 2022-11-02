Original title: Tomoka Hakamoto returned to Japan and shouted aggressively: I have already made world-class overall progress and will get better

On November 2, Beijing time, after finishing the Xinxiang World Cup, the Japanese table tennis team has returned to China. Zhang Benzhihe also arrived with the team. When interviewed at the airport, he domineeringly said that his forehand and backhand skills are already world-class.

“I can proudly say that my backhand is not lost to anyone, my forehand is also at the world-class level, and I have improved overall.” Zhang Benzhihe said. And, he said, “I got good results in both competitions, which gave me confidence. But rather than the good parts, I have to see the bad parts and make myself better.”

Zhang Benzhi and this statement can be said to have a very rational understanding of his current strength. On the one hand, he won Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong in a row in the World Table Tennis Championships team competition, and won the runner-up in the World Cup final. first class. But, on the other hand, he also recognizes that he still needs to get stronger, has shortcomings, and is far from perfect. Only 19-year-old Zhang Benzhi has such a mentality, which deserves the vigilance of Guoping. In fact, after defeating Zhang Benzhihe in the World Cup final, Wang Chuqin also admitted that he believes that Zhang Benzhihe's strength has indeed improved, and he can only have a chance to defeat him in the stalemate stage. The strength of the national table tennis competition. See also Table tennis singles semi-finals released, Ma Long Wang Chuqin advances to men's doubles semi-finals Of course, the existence of such an opponent is also the luck of Guoping, which will motivate Guoping to continue to become stronger. At present, Tomokazu Zhang, who has returned to Japan, will soon have another game. He will appear in the T-League on November 5th. I wonder if he can prove his rhetoric? I believe that in Japan, Zhang Benzhi and should have no opponents.

