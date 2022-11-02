from Margherita De Bac

Puglia will continue to impose the obligation of vaccination, strong controversy from Campania. Companies prepare to notify staff of reintegration and organize their reintegration without endangering the health of patients and operators

Thousands of e-mails in Pec mail sent this morning to no vax employees. The return operation is triggered indicated by the decree that provides for the stop to the vaccination obligation from 1 November, two months before the expiry of the previous decree law (April 2021). The professional associations of the categories involved (nurses, socio-health workers and doctors) have started the recall work. They will have to communicate to the ASL the revocation of the suspension from the register of their members. Then the companies will pass it on to those directly involved.

Uncertain numbers There is uncertainty about the numbers. Minister Schillaci, Health, has 4 thousand doctors recovered but about half of them are dentists or freelancers. So in two thousand they could resume their positions to patch up, even if minimally, organics reduced to the bone. Ten thousand nurses estimate Maurizio Zega, president of the nursing order of Rome, the largest in Italy, where 1600 no vax and not completely vaccinated with the booster are.

No of Puglia The controversy against the amnesty of the Meloni government takes shape. From Puglia the governor Michele Emiliano moved autonomously: We have a regional law that requires vaccination against certain contagious diseases and we have no intention of changing it. It has never been challenged. Openly hostile Vincenzo De Luca, president in Campania: The very serious and irresponsible government decision. An offense to responsible doctors and patients. It is an ideological management of the emergency. See also Covid: Carretta, 'Dg Welfare confirms, Lombardy red until after Easter'

Wrong messages For Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of the most representative union of hospitals (Anaao-Assomed), free is all risky. The pandemic has not been overcome. In the wards there are frail patients who are more exposed to the risk of becoming seriously ill. There is a lot of concern about the advance. The fear that public opinion will interpret it as a sign of the end of the Covid emergency. And he would be wrong. The virus still circulates intensely, causing true symptoms that are mostly mild. But it remains a fearful disease due to the aftermath it can leave behind.

Case by case What will happen at the organizational level? The situations of the reinstated will be assessed on a case-by-case basis with respect to the assignment of the departments, for the protection of all. On the part of the employer there is an interest in also protecting the employee, considered a resource, the line of Giovanni Migliore, president of the federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso).

Harmony in the ward Zega’s fear concerns the maintenance of harmony in the departments: In recent years I have seen colleagues take preconceived and unscientific positions, which amazed me. I do not think that those who have respected the norm, without any recognition or rather taking on higher workloads, will welcome those who will resume their place in the coming days thanks to an acknowledgment (read here the interview with Remuzzi).

The repentant A closer look at some local realities can perhaps give an idea of ​​how the return of suspended persons, who have remained without salary in recent months, will be organized. Piepaolo Benetollo at the head of the provincial hospital service of Trento. Out of 9000 employees, there are now 150 no vaxes, including 5 doctors. As many had already returned after contracting the infection or after deciding to get vaccinated so as not to give up work: We will evaluate case by case, promoting meetings with the coordinators of the individual departments in order to avoid risks for staff and patients. See also "Soul Hackers 2 / Soul Hackers 2" is the first to try out, the system content and gameplay are public

Without salary Roberto Carlo Rossi, president of the Medical Order of Milan, has about 550 members suspended from the register, half of which have already been reinstated because they have revised their positions or have immunized themselves by contracting the virus. In Florence, the president of the Order of Physicians Piero Dattolo he counts his colleagues who were away: 130, mainly freelancers, dentists and retirees. Four civil servants: two psychiatrists, a radiologist and a cardiologist who has not taken a salary for 17 months: The obligation remained only in Italy. The situation will normalize. Of course, the problems of the workforce remain.