China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the panorama music competition variety show “Overcoming Toughness 2” launched by Mango TV ushered in its last public performance. Su Youpeng once again showed his excellent stage creativity with “Crazy Flow” and “A Man Cry, It’s Not a Sin”, and even led the “famous” camp to successfully qualify for the next two camp shows to unlock two family seats.

Su Youpeng’s film texture stage leads to a visual feast

“Crazy Flow” successfully qualified to unlock the family seat

The competition in this field is divided into the family seat unlocking battle and the faction grabbing battle, of which the family seat battle consists of three rounds of performances. In the first round of the camp show, the “famous” camp led by Su Youpeng successfully unlocked a family seat with a super movie-like “Crazy Flow”. Speaking of the creative concept, Su Youpeng bluntly said that the song was inspired by the movie “Inception”: “The title of this song sounds very artistic, so we want to express a concept of time. When you have time, this After the theme, everyone’s imagination about the stage is not only a sad song, but infinite possibilities.”

For the concrete expression of the song, Su Youpeng used the form of “water”, he said: “People are very insignificant in the face of the mad flow of time, the way of water can make this invisible thing tangible, and make the audience more attractive. Visually experience the feeling of being hit by the mad flow.” The beginning of the spinning top is reversed, the stage story line, dance and other elements are perfectly integrated. The Su Youpeng camp restores the movie in the form of a stage play and interprets the theme of the song perfectly, which is very impactful and harmonious. The visually stunning stage amazed the brothers in the audience.

“Cry, cry, it’s not a sin for a man” travel through time and space to play the old man

The beginning and end of the work echo the excellent creativity to impress the audience

In the second half of the camp show, on the stage where the team members performed “Cry, Cry, It’s Not a Sin”, Su Youpeng played the role of an old man and connected the two works in the form of end-to-end echoes. You will drift on the edge of time and space, and you will grow old endlessly, so according to this setting, I play the old man to make a little connection with “Inception”.”

In the performance of “Overcoming Toughness 2”, Su Youpeng’s stage creativity amazed the audience in almost every issue, and the two excellent stages in this field also moved the audience once again, and everyone said: “Not only a tribute to “Inception” “, which also represents the passage of time by the flow of water, Su Youpeng is really serious about overcoming obstacles, and every time the stage of his camp is very good and textured.” “This episode of Su Youpeng’s stage is simply classic, worthy of being a director, from The stage concept to the camera presentation is simply advanced.”

In the end, the Su Youpeng camp successfully unlocked two family seats. The finals are about to strike, and how will Su Youpeng’s stage be presented in a surprising way? Please lock in Mango TV’s “Overcoming Toughness 2” family birth night.