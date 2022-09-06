Original title: The first wave of autumn lazy atmosphere wear, 30 mix-and-match secrets to deal with temperature differences are revealed!
Author: trendy
The recent sudden drop in temperature is a bit of a surprise, and it’s the season of layering to show off your dressing skills. Are you fully prepared for the autumn temperature in one second? With the first cup of milk tea in autumn, there must be the first wave of warm autumn atmosphere clothing.
Let’s take you to collect a wave of clothing items suitable for early autumn. Layering and laziness are the exclusive keywords of autumn. Let’s take a look at the inspiration of autumn clothing.
Hoodie
The single product with the highest daily appearance rate is the sweater, which can basically cover the entire autumn wardrobe. All kinds of colors and styles are available.
In the early autumn season, you must have a cardigan sweater jacket. It is directly worn outside when the weather is cool in the morning and evening. It is full of leisure. The hat of this sweater can be retracted with a drawstring. Usually, the concave shape of the photo is also clicked, and it is full of ins wind. .
The velvety texture of suede is super suitable for autumn, and the body feels delicate and silky. The logo on the chest echoes the reflective four-pointed star illustration on the back, and the design is full.
The loose Oversize drop-shoulder version does not pick your figure. The fake two-piece design makes the outfit more layered. The zipper and neckline can explore a variety of wearing methods, and the light gray design is full of high-end sense.
The deconstructed design of the sleeves on both sides is very eye-catching. The double-layer design effect adds three-dimensionality to the sleeves. The extended cuffs elongate the overall arm line, and the loose silhouette is full of comfort.
The slightly slimmer version is very suitable for wearing in a thin coat in autumn and winter. Taking off the coat and wearing it alone is also a very daily collocation item, which can better highlight the proportion of the lower body. Six colors are available.
The black sweater is matched with a bright high-saturation green print, which is full of trend. The unique original print design is our Say No to the shirt!
The old-fashioned printing effect is full of American retro feeling, and the crimson red has a strong storytelling, as if walking into a movie in the 1980s, and it looks great with jeans every day.
In summer, you need to wear short tops to show your body. In autumn, hot girls should also give full play to their advantages. Short sweaters are the most suitable for the current season. Slim fit perfectly shows their body advantages.
The half zipper turtleneck sweater is also a good choice for autumn. The height of the neckline can be adjusted, and the zipper can be pulled down to match it with various inner layers.
Super interesting big boy sweater, three-dimensional flower design, no one will say you are not cute, please check it for today’s autumn youth feeling.
sweater
Knitwear is the most suitable fabric texture for autumn. It wraps the body soft and waxy, and lets yourself fall into the lazy feeling of autumn.
The knitted sweater of the same style for men and women, the color matching gradient inkjet effect, the collocation of coffee color and cream green is full of autumn matcha feeling.
The soft and skin-friendly fabric is very comfortable to wear, and the twisted and hollowed-out design is full of sense, which is very suitable for stacking and matching.
The light beige knitted cardigan coat is like a cup of sweet caramel macchiato, decorated with white lines and lines, wearing a cool and youthful atmosphere.
The V-neck contrasting knitted sweater with color stitching, gray tones can be matched with various styles, and the V-neck design can better reveal the line of the shoulder and neck.
The knitted sweater with a hollowed out and worn effect, the thickness is just right for the early autumn season, revealing a sense of uninhibited rebelliousness and a perfect sense of trend.
Polo collar sweater, soft and comfortable fabric, strong drape, skin-friendly and breathable. There is a puppy badge on the chest, which is full of fun.
The color-blocking knitted eco-friendly material sweater, the combination of black gray and coffee color is like an abstract painting, the fabric is thick and warm.
Irregular vertical striped knitted cardigan with Logo print on the back, trendy and fashionable, navy blue can be easily matched with all kinds of casual pants.
The super thick and soft fabric is to be softly wrapped in autumn, and the interesting print design on the chest is full of sense.
The color matching of blue and white stripes gives people a bright and fresh feeling visually, with a small area of dark green lines in the middle. As the finishing touch, it is very colorful whether it is worn alone or as a coat.
shirt
There should be no one who doesn’t love shirts. They can be worn all year round. Layered and matched, the film will be released in minutes. I will contract your beautiful shirts this autumn. I want all In!
Simple striped shirts are enduring for thousands of years, but the silhouette of the shirt is more particular, and the loose silhouette brings more leisure. The letter printing on the back instantly enhances the overall trend.
Retro street tie-dye shirts, each with a unique pattern, the fabric has an embossed texture, and the light coffee color can be turned into a soft girl or a cool boy.
A fake two-piece shirt that is both casual and formal, the double-layer stitching at the sleeves enriches the layering, and the small embroidery pattern and white button embellishment add a casual atmosphere.
One piece of black shirt, a slightly loose casual silhouette, moderate length, and a whole high-end letter print on the back, I would like to call it the coolest black shirt this fall.
The zipper shirt with a niche design in the open line, the lines are arranged in a rich arrangement, and the design is full of sense. The jacket-style zipper design makes the version more rigid.
The multi-pocket tooling style cotton shirt is comfortable to wear, and the pockets have both practical functions. You don’t have to worry about not bringing a bag when you go out.
The black and gray plaid vintage shirt looks like a retro film in the 1980s. The thin shirt can also be stacked as a coat. It is a suitable size to put in a bag on the commute.
Retro denim blue striped shirt, multi-pocket design is full of American flavor, roll up the sleeves is American style.
A khaki shirt jacket with lettering and pocket embellishments, with contrasting lines throughout for a cool personality.
What are you going to buy for the first wave of new clothes in autumn? Each piece is a super practical everyday style, and it is worthwhile to accompany you for a whole year by investing in shares!