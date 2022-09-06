Original title: The first wave of autumn lazy atmosphere wear, 30 mix-and-match secrets to deal with temperature differences are revealed!

Author: trendy

The recent sudden drop in temperature is a bit of a surprise, and it’s the season of layering to show off your dressing skills. Are you fully prepared for the autumn temperature in one second? With the first cup of milk tea in autumn, there must be the first wave of warm autumn atmosphere clothing.

Let’s take you to collect a wave of clothing items suitable for early autumn. Layering and laziness are the exclusive keywords of autumn. Let’s take a look at the inspiration of autumn clothing.

Hoodie

The single product with the highest daily appearance rate is the sweater, which can basically cover the entire autumn wardrobe. All kinds of colors and styles are available.

MASONPRINCE Fall Hooded Zip Sweatshirt Cardigan

In the early autumn season, you must have a cardigan sweater jacket. It is directly worn outside when the weather is cool in the morning and evening. It is full of leisure. The hat of this sweater can be retracted with a drawstring. Usually, the concave shape of the photo is also clicked, and it is full of ins wind. .

BJHG Fall Suede Reflective American Sweatshirt

The velvety texture of suede is super suitable for autumn, and the body feels delicate and silky. The logo on the chest echoes the reflective four-pointed star illustration on the back, and the design is full.

POH ‘Interstellar’ Fake Two-Piece Layered Zip Two-Tone Hoodie

The loose Oversize drop-shoulder version does not pick your figure. The fake two-piece design makes the outfit more layered. The zipper and neckline can explore a variety of wearing methods, and the light gray design is full of high-end sense.

ANTERIOR LOVED black and white contrast silhouette deconstructed stitching fake two-piece round neck sweater

The deconstructed design of the sleeves on both sides is very eye-catching. The double-layer design effect adds three-dimensionality to the sleeves. The extended cuffs elongate the overall arm line, and the loose silhouette is full of comfort.

TERRAINCOGNITA six-color basic versatile button round neck pullover sweater

The slightly slimmer version is very suitable for wearing in a thin coat in autumn and winter. Taking off the coat and wearing it alone is also a very daily collocation item, which can better highlight the proportion of the lower body. Six colors are available.

PIHO ruffian thick print retro long-sleeved sweater

The black sweater is matched with a bright high-saturation green print, which is full of trend. The unique original print design is our Say No to the shirt!

POH ‘Time Traveler’ Loose Distressed Printed Long Sleeve Hoodie

The old-fashioned printing effect is full of American retro feeling, and the crimson red has a strong storytelling, as if walking into a movie in the 1980s, and it looks great with jeans every day.

SMIIILE Original Vintage Panel Hoodie

In summer, you need to wear short tops to show your body. In autumn, hot girls should also give full play to their advantages. Short sweaters are the most suitable for the current season. Slim fit perfectly shows their body advantages.

ARCH BY ROARINGWILD AW22 Roaring Beast Grey Black Half-Zip Turtleneck Sweatshirt

The half zipper turtleneck sweater is also a good choice for autumn. The height of the neckline can be adjusted, and the zipper can be pulled down to match it with various inner layers.

FAMK spring and autumn all-match new trendy sweater

Super interesting big boy sweater, three-dimensional flower design, no one will say you are not cute, please check it for today’s autumn youth feeling.

sweater

Knitwear is the most suitable fabric texture for autumn. It wraps the body soft and waxy, and lets yourself fall into the lazy feeling of autumn.

RANDOMEVENT Label Gradient Jacquard Sweater Knit Sweater

The knitted sweater of the same style for men and women, the color matching gradient inkjet effect, the collocation of coffee color and cream green is full of autumn matcha feeling.

Simple Project Spring/Summer new three-dimensional twisted stitching openwork knitted sweater

The soft and skin-friendly fabric is very comfortable to wear, and the twisted and hollowed-out design is full of sense, which is very suitable for stacking and matching.

Lilbetter Cardigan Men’s Knit Jacket

The light beige knitted cardigan coat is like a cup of sweet caramel macchiato, decorated with white lines and lines, wearing a cool and youthful atmosphere.

RANDOMEVENT Label Contrast V-Neck Sweater Knit Sweater

The V-neck contrasting knitted sweater with color stitching, gray tones can be matched with various styles, and the V-neck design can better reveal the line of the shoulder and neck.

TOFOURTH Cutout Sweater Ripped Trend Destruction Sweater

The knitted sweater with a hollowed out and worn effect, the thickness is just right for the early autumn season, revealing a sense of uninhibited rebelliousness and a perfect sense of trend.

PSO Brand 430g Wool Texture Knit Cute Dog Badge POLO Long Sleeve Knit

Polo collar sweater, soft and comfortable fabric, strong drape, skin-friendly and breathable. There is a puppy badge on the chest, which is full of fun.

TIWILLTANG Destruction Contrast Color Warm Mohair Knit Sweater

The color-blocking knitted eco-friendly material sweater, the combination of black gray and coffee color is like an abstract painting, the fabric is thick and warm.

BUIISHITLAB Vintage original custom-woven striped LOGO knitted cardigan

Irregular vertical striped knitted cardigan with Logo print on the back, trendy and fashionable, navy blue can be easily matched with all kinds of casual pants.

FMACM three-piece jacquard faux mink sweater

The super thick and soft fabric is to be softly wrapped in autumn, and the interesting print design on the chest is full of sense.

RANDOMEVENT Contrast Stripe Knit Sweater V-Neck Knit Cardigan

The color matching of blue and white stripes gives people a bright and fresh feeling visually, with a small area of ​​dark green lines in the middle. As the finishing touch, it is very colorful whether it is worn alone or as a coat.

shirt

There should be no one who doesn’t love shirts. They can be worn all year round. Layered and matched, the film will be released in minutes. I will contract your beautiful shirts this autumn. I want all In!

BLIND402 / NO PLAN 22SS B7 Cutout Patchwork Shirt Spring Loose Casual Jacket Top

Simple striped shirts are enduring for thousands of years, but the silhouette of the shirt is more particular, and the loose silhouette brings more leisure. The letter printing on the back instantly enhances the overall trend.

FPA Tie-Dye Waffle Long Sleeve Shirt

Retro street tie-dye shirts, each with a unique pattern, the fabric has an embossed texture, and the light coffee color can be turned into a soft girl or a cool boy.

MANUFACTURE BY ATTEMPT Fake two-piece long-sleeve shirt

A fake two-piece shirt that is both casual and formal, the double-layer stitching at the sleeves enriches the layering, and the small embroidery pattern and white button embellishment add a casual atmosphere.

MANUFACTURE BY ATTEMPT TEAM UNIFORM long-sleeved shirt

One piece of black shirt, a slightly loose casual silhouette, moderate length, and a whole high-end letter print on the back, I would like to call it the coolest black shirt this fall.

Song41 Black Japanese Retro Long Sleeve Shirt Jacket

The zipper shirt with a niche design in the open line, the lines are arranged in a rich arrangement, and the design is full of sense. The jacket-style zipper design makes the version more rigid.

Solid Homme White Cotton Oversized Shirt

The multi-pocket tooling style cotton shirt is comfortable to wear, and the pockets have both practical functions. You don’t have to worry about not bringing a bag when you go out.

MASONPRINCE faded black and gray plaid sunscreen shirt long-sleeved men’s loose retro thin coat

The black and gray plaid vintage shirt looks like a retro film in the 1980s. The thin shirt can also be stacked as a coat. It is a suitable size to put in a bag on the commute.

Gelei Story National Trend Loose Vintage Striped Long Sleeve Shirt

Retro denim blue striped shirt, multi-pocket design is full of American flavor, roll up the sleeves is American style.

Shrimp Nao autumn new long-sleeved letter print shirt coat

A khaki shirt jacket with lettering and pocket embellishments, with contrasting lines throughout for a cool personality.

What are you going to buy for the first wave of new clothes in autumn? Each piece is a super practical everyday style, and it is worthwhile to accompany you for a whole year by investing in shares!