Around ten criminals who entered a bank to commit a robbery of $2 billion They clashed with the National Police in the municipality of Río de Oro, south of Cesar.

The men entered the financial institution, apparently, in order to take all the money from the warehouses, but the alarms were activated and they were only able to steal a few $4.000.000 cash.

“The Police find out and react by having a confrontation, a crossfire between the bandits and the National Police. The important thing about this is that the objective of the bandits, which was to take the $2,000 million that was in the bank’s internal safes, was prevented.”stated Eduardo Esquivel, departmental government secretary.

The confrontation took place in several streets of the municipality, for which the inhabitants also ran to safeguard their integrity.

However, some managed to record with their cell phones the moments of panic that they experienced due to the shots from both sides.

“Presumably there is an injured bandit, which is the information we obtain from Río de Oro. There is blood on the site and no policeman is injured, so it is presumed that it must be one of the people who were going to carry out the large-scale robbery.”Esquivel pointed out.

Everything indicates that the act would have been committed by a criminal gang in the area. However, the judicial police took over the case to start the investigation.