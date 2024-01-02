Colombia will maintain a ban on carrying weapons: Gustavo Petro

Through decree 2267 of December 29, 2023, the Government of President Gustavo Petro extended the measure that prohibits the carrying of firearms in Colombia during the year 2024. This decree establishes the continuity of the suspension of all permits to carry firearms. weapons in the national territory, as part of the security policies of the current government.

And in the document you can read that one of the arguments for adopting this measure was: “Colombia is a Social State of Law founded on respect for human dignity and the prevalence of the general interest, which establishes, as one of its essential purposes, to guarantee the effectiveness of the principles, rights and duties of citizens.”

In the context of the decree that extends the ban on the carrying of firearms in Colombia during the year 2024, Ana Catalina Cano Lodoño, vice minister of Veterans and the Social Business Group of the Defense Sector, in charge of the office of the Minister of Defense, signed said document which explains the need to “preserve public order and restore it where it is disturbed.” This precept highlights the government’s intention to maintain and recover tranquility and security in the national territory.

The decree signed by the vice minister of Veterans and the Social Business Group of the Defense Sector, Ana Catalina Cano Lodoño, emphasizes that the principles enshrined in the National Development Plan 2022-2026 emphasize the protection of life and the prevention of violent deaths caused by firearms. This guideline is aligned with the extension of the measure banning the carrying of weapons for the year 2024, thus seeking to strengthen the State’s efforts to safeguard the well-being and security of the Colombian population.

Exactly, the document states that: “the guidelines established in the bases of the National Development Plan 2022-2026 prioritize the protection of the lives of the country’s citizens, as well as the prevention of violent deaths due to the use of firearms. fire”.

In relation to this, President Gustavo Petro in the past has generated various controversies around this issue, since, at the end of 2022, he said the following: “I think that even special permits for carrying weapons must be eliminated.”

His words at said event were: “Eliminating the carrying of weapons, with positive benefits according to the indicators in the reduction of homicides in the city, that is an issue that is worth evaluating at the national level.”

