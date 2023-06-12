Home » Sustainability challenges in the baked goods sector
Sustainability challenges in the baked goods sector

by admin
There is no doubt about the importance of the concept (and its application) of sustainability in all production processes, approximately in all sectors and lines of the economy.

Hence, companies from different sectors are evaluating improvements in their production processes, in line with the demands of the modern world.

These conclusions were reached by the leaders of Reading Bakery Systems, from where several important elements were identified in the energy transition process in the baked food sector:

  • Reduction of GHG (Greenhouse Effect Gases).
  • Implementation of more efficient work methodologies.
  • More optimal heat distribution during the baking process.
  • Increased security and labor tranquility in permanent work facilities.
  • Improvement of work cycles through energy efficiency.
  • Less heat loss and its recirculation.
  • Simplified oven control that empowers the operator.
  • Cost savings.

It should be remembered that companies in general have a great motivation to improve in this:

Being able to support customers with sustainable oven solutions allows us to: not only make their businesses prosperous and sustainable, but also deliver a better planet for future generations.. Expresses Luis Montoya, Sales Manager for Latin America of Reading Bakery Systems.

