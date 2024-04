Thanks to the 8 points scored coming off the bench in the match against Miami, Russell Westbrook surpassed Patrick Ewing’s 24,815 career points, entering the top-25 of the best all-time scorers. Only he, Oscar Robertson and LeBron James managed it despite also being in the top-10 for assists: here is the new top-25 in NBA history (excluding ABA)

