džafo hadžić and kristijan penić in laktas | Sports

Džafo Hadžić and Kristijan Penić are new members of Laktaš.

Source: Promo/FK Laktasi

Thus, Đenaro Bautista Lelji moved to Tomislav’s camp, Ljubiša Nikodinović will play for Sloboda from Mrkonjić in the coming period, while tonight the new members of Laktas became Džafo Hadžić (2003) and Kristijan Penić (2004).

Hadžić, born in Bihać, grew up in the Ključ team, and was a member of Krupa for six years. Last season, um:tel played 23 matches in the First League of Republika Srpska, scoring two goals.

Penić was born in Mrkonjić Grad, and he drew attention to himself with great games in the Junior Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he scored 14 goals in 18 games. In the first league competition, he appeared 11 times, without a goal.

Laktas, let’s remember, last season after ten years returned to the first league competition FS RS and were the hit of the championship, taking third place with 69 points, which was the number of i new premier league player, Zvijezda 09.

