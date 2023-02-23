Home World Dzeko argues with Onana and Inzaghi after the Lukaku-Barella clash: the internal nervousness that the Inter coach appreciates
World

Dzeko argues with Onana and Inzaghi after the Lukaku-Barella clash: the internal nervousness that the Inter coach appreciates

by admin
Dzeko argues with Onana and Inzaghi after the Lukaku-Barella clash: the internal nervousness that the Inter coach appreciates

MILANOAndré Onana pass the ball to a nearby teammate. Edin Dzeko, who was waiting for a long throw that didn’t take place, gets furious. After the Genoese dispute between Barella and Lukaku – col Porto assistman and goalscorer respectively on the night of the Champions League – the match between the Cameroon goalkeeper and the Bosnian center forward took place at San Siro. Two smiling boys, but also two smoking characters. The former had such an argument with the coach of his national team, Rig…

See also  World's oldest runestone discovered in Norway

You may also like

Nantes-Juventus, the official formation of Allegri – Tuttosport

The UN General Assembly holds an emergency special...

A coal mine in China has collapsed, there...

The triangle of sadness, film review (2023)

While in Ukraine there is a struggle for...

Florida shootings: three victims including a child

Three people arrested for attempted murder of a...

UFO Robot Grendizer reveals the gameplay in video...

Taiwan, the United States increases the troops deployed...

NATO Secretary-General: NATO will pay close attention to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy