e don’t miss another exciting episode of the show “Pusti brigo” | Entertainment

Don’t miss another exciting episode of the show “Pusti brigo” today from 5:10 p.m. only on Kurir TV!

Source: Promo

Our charming Ljiljana Stanišić has prepared a great show so that you can spend this Sunday afternoon relaxed and smiling.

Her guests today are TV personality Voja Nedeljković, actress and ballerina Marina Rakić, influencer
Anastasija Đurić and dermatologist Dragana Milićević, and this show would not be what it is if comedians Jasmina Stijović and Kruševac Geto were not there.

However, in today’s episode, we managed to make someone cry.

Find out what it’s all about, watch Kurir TV today from 5:10 p.m.!

01:02 let go of worry 25.06.2023. Source: Courier

Source: Courier

