From today, Monday 20/02, the rendezvous with the stars on LOST becomes weekly.

Everything is fine Monday you can consult theHOROSCOPE of the week with forecasts made exclusively for customers WINDTRE by the astrologer Ginny Chiara Viola.

Also from today the games room of LOST is renewed with many more prizes to be won. With section games WINGAMES, the first ones every week 50 classified by Words e you Puzzle Gift i win 100 Amazon.it gift vouchers of €50 up for grabs. But the news does not end here: every monthall the winners of the 4 weeks, will participate in the extraction of a Samsung Galaxy Flip4 5G 128GB while all the non-winning players of the month will participate in the extraction of one of the 100 USB sticks give 16GB in palio.

In the week from 20 al 26/02 a campaign with a additional benefit per encourage participation: €10 discount in Marionnaud perfumeries or on the marionnaud.it website. There is no minimum spend.

This week’s prizes

Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 20 to 26 February 2023)

Monday 20/02

Gift don Monday: €10 discount on purchases at Caddy’s

the offer is valid in the shop or online on the caddys.it website

minimum spend required of €40

the promo cannot be combined with other discount codes or on products on offer

expires 5/03/2023

Only for a profiled target of customers, it is foreseen as an advantage the WINDAY+ offer with the first month free. The offer includes 2 of the 4 EXTRA benefits foreseen by the programme LOSS+ (discount up to €30 by choosing from the 4 partners of the month and 1 more film on Rakuten TV in the entire Rakuten catalog including the latest releases). After the first month, the offer is automatically renewed at a cost of €0.99 unless deactivated.

Tuesday 21/02

playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.

Wednesday 22/02

With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week a TV 75″ QLED con Google TV – TCL.

And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: 30% discount with IMETEC on online purchases

the offer is valid on all products available on the imetec.com website with the exception of those that are already discounted

no minimum spend required

free shipping costs for orders over €19

expires 5/03/2023

Thursday 23/02

Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz by activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR 70 5G.

Sunday 26/02

With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.