EA is back to talk to us today about EA Sports PGA Tour, which will represent the return after a few years of absence of the Californian house’s golf simulator; specifically, information and a trailer for the Career mode were released today, which will see us lead our golfer in the climb of the world rankings.

Here is everything below, while we remind you that the game is expected for April 7th.

Customize Career Mode

Players will begin their journey by customizing their golfer’s appearance with a variety of visual customizations, equipment options, and swing styles. The golfer’s swing style can be adjusted by changing the swing, swing tempo, preferred shot types and ball trajectory through the Career Mode. Players can also choose from iconic and next generation branded gear, selecting the club head, shaft, grips and more. Players can also outfit their golfer with high-end apparel and accessories authentic to the sport.

The road to greatness

Players will be able to choose where to start their journey: as an amateur in a major amateur event, the Korn Ferry Tour or the PGA TOUR. As amateurs, players will be able to compete in the US Amateur Championship, Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Amateur Championship, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, and Latin American Amateur Championship, culminating in Q-school where they will compete for a place on the Korn Ferry Tour. Once you conquer the amateur championships, an invite to the Masters and US Open will be sent.

After completing the Korn Ferry Tour, or if they choose to skip it, players will jump into the PGA TOUR, competing each week on golf’s biggest stages, including the major championships to chase down the legendary Green Jacket, a Grand Slam title , the FedExCup and much more.

In Career Mode, players can use the “AI Pairings” setting to play shot by shot against a PGA TOUR AI pro, or turn it off to speed up the round and focus solely on the game. The AI ​​performance is based on official ShotLink data, so the pros play every course and every hole just as they would in real life.

Skill progression and shot types

Career Mode uses an RPG-like progression style, where players can build their skill set over time. By earning XP and Skill Points and applying them to categories like Power, Driving, Approach, Short Game and Putting, you unlock new shot types and power-ups to help them succeed as the courses get tougher.

The Season Hub is where players can regularly check their updates, view the entire event calendar, track career progress and other achievements through the “Career Mastery” tab. You can also view completed and in-progress challenges – ranked series of challenges across a field or tournament – ​​to develop your skills and unlock new types of shots. By completing the different challenges, players can control the specifications of their ball and club, which offer customizable performance characteristics in the areas of power, accuracy, control and recovery.

Characteristics

Players have a number of characteristics that can be affected by completing missions in Career Mode: