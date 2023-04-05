Home World Earthquake in Banja Luka | Info
Earthquake in Banja Luka

Earthquake in Banja Luka | Info

On Wednesday evening around 23:13, the area of ​​Banja Luka was hit by a weaker earthquake. According to available data, the epicenter of the earthquake was near Gradiska.

So far, there is no reliable seismic data on the strength of the earthquake, but applications that register earthquakes registered an alleged magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale.

The up-to-date European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) estimated the strength at 1.5 degrees. For now no official data Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of the Republic of Srpska.

Numerous citizens reported that they felt the ground shaking.

On March 26, the area around Banja Luka was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, and the epicenter was recorded 18 kilometers northwest of Laktaš.

