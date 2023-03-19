Home World Earthquake in Ecuador | Info
Earthquake in Ecuador | Info

Earthquake in Ecuador | Info

Ecuador was hit by two earthquakes – the first was magnitude 6.5 at 12:12, and the second was 4.8 at 12:22 Ecuadorian time.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/Arthur Morgan

The strong earthquake that hit the coast of Ecuador yesterday shortly after noon local time was recorded by local television cameras. As you can see, the earthquake happened in the middle of the live broadcast.

After the initial shock, the presenter and guests stopped the show and waited for the earthquake to subside, and only one immediately rushed to the exit. But as the shaking grew stronger, eventually everyone got up and took cover, and the broadcast was cut off.

Fourteen people died and at least 126 were injured. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the city of Balao in the coastal zone of the country.

Watch the video:

