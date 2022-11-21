Home World Earthquake in Indonesia, in Jakarta: dozens of dead
World

Earthquake in Indonesia, in Jakarta: dozens of dead

by admin
Earthquake in Indonesia, in Jakarta: dozens of dead

JAKARTA – The toll from the strong earthquake that hit the main island of Indonesia has risen to 56 dead and about 700 injured in IndonesiaIndonesian archipelagothat is, that of Javawhere the capital is also located Jakarta. This was reported by the National Agency for Disaster Management. The United States Geological Institute (USGS) reported that it was a magnitude 5.6 earthquake

See also  The 6 members of Taiwan visiting Taiwan are all Republican AIT: discussing regional security | Military Aircraft | Congressmen

You may also like

After the air raids in Syria and Iraq,...

After the merger with Debon, the first financial...

Migrants, EU plan in 20 points. “27 needs...

Teenagers in Asti, Italy, send Pope farewell –...

During the World Cup, Changsha Strictly Cracks Down...

Fifa threatens yellow: 7 national teams abandon the...

Changes in the camping economic sector have raised...

Twitter after Musk: here are the VIPs who...

Helping sports communication and creating a feast of...

New Zealand, “Discrimination not to let 16 year...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy