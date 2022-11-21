Listen to the audio version of the article

More pessimistic for production, as well as for sales, domestic and international demand. If the recent data of the Lombardy industry continue to be relatively satisfactory, the same does not happen for the prospects, which for the first time after almost two years show the minus signs prevailing.

In any case, Unioncamere Lombardia’s analysis of the third quarter still shows growing numbers, with production up by 0.4% on the previous quarter, by 4.8% on an annual basis. However, these data express a slowdown, as is generally the case for all variables, from turnover to domestic and international orders.

In any case, the slowdown is still limited, looking first of all at the “hay in the farmhouse”, i.e. at the days of production ensured on the basis of the orders collected: the average value remains above 80 days, on the all-time highs, 16 days above the pre- Covid, you are also more than in the rebound period, 2021.

Plants still saturated

Also far from the threshold of attention is the average rate of use of the plants, over 76% with higher peaks in particular for textile-clothing, by far the best sector in the region, protagonist of a growth of over 30% for production.