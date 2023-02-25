An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 was registered on the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan. This was reported by the United States Geological Institute.

The earthquake shook coastal cities, but a tsunami warning was not declared. At the moment there are no damages to things or people.

The Japanese meteorological agency explained that the epicenter of the earthquake, recorded at 22.27 local time, was located at a depth of 60 kilometers.