The toll of the earthquake that hit the country on Friday evening continues to worsen, in particular an area 70 kilometers from Marrakech. Among the injured, over a thousand are said to be in critical condition. The North African plate generated the earthquake, of magnitude 7. Several buildings and ancient walls collapsed near the epicenter. Three days of national mourning. Farnesina: the 400 Italians in the area “are fine”. For the Red Cross, the emergency could last years

