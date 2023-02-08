Starting today, let’s see how the caring of Vodafone e to. mobile for the earthquake that hit the areas between the two countries.

How does it work

Let’s see who they are addressed to, paying attention to the various situations between calls originating from our country and those in international roaming.

The initiatives dedicated to customers with a Turkish or Syrian tax code and to Vodafone Italia customers currently in Turkish territory start from 8 February 2023 as follows:

customers who have subscribed to a Vodafone offer or subscribe to a Vodafone offer from 8 to 15 February will be activated the “1000 international minutes” promo for one month which gives them the opportunity to call Turkish and Syrian mobile and landline numbers free of charge from Italy .

Roaming: Vodafone Italia prepaid customers in Turkey will be able to use the conditions provided by their national offer for one week without any surcharge, as in RLAH.

The details

– The 1000 minute offer is aimed at all Vodafone Mobile customers with a Turkish and Syrian tax code who subscribed to a Vodafone offer or who subscribe to a Vodafone offer from 8 to 15 February.

– The roaming initiative is aimed at all Vodafone Italia prepaid customers who are in Turkey from 8 February to 15 February.



Notice will be sent to all customers who have roamed in Turkey in the last month and a half.

Summing up:

1. No action is required from the customer

2. The 1000 minutes to Turkey and Syria are worth a month

3. Customers with Turkish and Syrian tax codes will not see the ”1000 international minutes” promo renewed after 30 days of activation, which will be deactivated

4. The 1000 minute promo due to technical constraints will only be activated for prepaid customers

5. Only Turkey is entered for one week in RLAH countries because roaming is closed in Syria.