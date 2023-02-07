ADANA (TURKEY) – Fifteen million Turks heard it at 4.17 yesterday morning. They warned him from Istanbul to Baghdad. In Lebanon, in Cyprus. “A roar like a bomb”, they say in the center of hell, the province of Kahramanmaras. Then, the collapse of seventeen-story skyscrapers and Christian cathedrals. The very powerful earthquake that shook ten provinces of southern Anatolia, the strongest recorded on Earth in the last six years, the most violent in Turkey for eight centuries, has razed to the ground, and the count is ten yesterday evening, 5,606