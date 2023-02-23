Tic Muay Thai It is the project commanded by the incombustible Carlos Alcantara (Holögram, Nobody Sings). You do not look the same It is one of those songs that reminds us of many things, but the video clip that we premiered undoubtedly marks distances.

You do not look the same is the second single from the debut EP of Tic Muay Thaithe trio from Chiclana de la Frontera that a few weeks ago announced on their social networks the signing of the label from Granada bora bora discs. This song is a 90s indie anthem that mixes pop melodies and punk attitude. An express and direct song, commanded by a crunchy bass and galloping drums, whose lyrics try to capture the feeling that invades us when we fall in love and feel that that person is irreplaceable and that it is impossible to escape from that.

All this is illustrated with a video clip that we premiered on MondoSonoro and in which we can see the protagonist in a strange gathering of friends, where he is absent, uncomfortable and unable to let himself be carried away by the joy that surrounds him, and what happens is that going to a party means giving yourself up and staying until the end, it’s weird to regret it: it’s the place where fun is like a sect.

The artistic direction of the video as well as all the graphic art of the album is the responsibility of Mayte Gómez Molina AKA @ingratabergman