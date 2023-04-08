After making shocking claims, Kristijan Golubović again attacked Goca Tržan, who had already announced the initiation of a lawsuit.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić/Kurir TV/screenshot

The singer Goca Tržan, who several months ago announced a lawsuit against Kristijan Golubović, who, during his participation in the reality show Zadruga, during an argument with her ex-husband Ivan Marinković, made shocking claims that he allegedly had intimate relations with her, which the singer denied and stated that “she never met that man in her life, let alone had anything to do with him”.

Even after the announced lawsuit, Golubović did not calm down, and he again commented on the statement in the reality show, but also threatened Goci Tržan claiming that he has witnesses who will confirm his words.

“I cursed Goca Tržan’s ex-husband, Ivan Marinković, and said that I was with her. That’s why she’s suing me. If he doesn’t retract the report, I’ll bring in twenty people to say the same thing. They won’t get any money. She is a parasite who can’t wait for someone to mention her, so that she can sue him. They don’t accept her at San Remo, at Eurovision people like her are always last, so they live on this. She’s suing me for arguing with the creep, her ex-husband. Her taste is not clear to me, I don’t know how she could be with the ugliest guy in her youth. Now he shows this engraved one! I have the right to say what I think, I don’t care if anyone believes me,” said Golubović, then touched on other singers.



See description WAS WITH THE UGLIEST AND NOW SHOWS THIS ENGRAVED ONE! Kristijan Golubović once again foamed at Goca Tržan – “She’s a PARASITE” Hide description Source: ATA / Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6

1 / 6 Source: Kurir televisionNo. picture: 6

2 / 6 Source: YouTube/Goca TržanNo. picture: 6

3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/gocatrzanNo. picture: 6

4 / 6 Source: Instagram/gocatrzanNo. picture: 6

5 / 6 Source: PRINTSCREEN / INSTAGRAM GOCATRZANNo. picture: 6

6 / 6 AD

“There are female singers who charge thousands of euros for some performances. When a guest, owner or club manager comes and tells you to come to the hotel, he sees you singing into a leather microphone. That’s how money is made. Well, 98 percent of female singers sing into that microphone and it’s hidden and legal prostitution! When someone comes and hangs up, for example, 5,000 euros, don’t tell me that he can’t have you for that money,” believes Christian, who at the end of last year had a third child, a son, Konstantin Kosta Junior.

(MONDO/Republika.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!