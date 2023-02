A moment of great joy after so much devastation and death. 119 hours after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a 16-year-old boy was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. CNN reports. The boy, Kamil Can, appeared smiling and in good condition. Rescuers said they searched the site after hearing his voice coming from under the rubble. The 16-year-old was taken away on a stretcher. His family were waiting to hug him.