World

Earthquake in Turkey, “invasion” of soft toys during the Besiktas match: a tribute for the children affected by the earthquake – Video

by admin
An “invasion” of stuffed toy and other games, as a sign of solidarity and closeness to earthquake victims. While the earth is still shaking in Turkey, the fans of Besiktas, a team from Istanbul, have become the protagonists of a symbolic gesture towards the survivors of the terrible earthquake. Thousands, during the meeting between their team and Antalyaspor – formation of Antalya, one of the cities closest to the epicenter – threw soft toys onto the pitch to be donated to children affected by the earthquake. The match was stopped after four minutes and 17 seconds, the time of the first earthquake on the border between Turkey and Syria; it was 04:17 on February 6th. The fans then started throwing the toys from the stands, which will be given to the children of Turkey and Syria. At the end of the gesture, which covered the playing field with a carpet of toys, the players helped clear the field to collect solidarity gifts.

The article Earthquake in Turkey, “invasion” of soft toys during the Besiktas match: a tribute to the children affected by the earthquake – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

