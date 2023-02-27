For this Sunday my choice falls on Fasano-Cavese, one of those matches where football history and ultras tradition intersect and it’s really hard to resist the call that the stadium exercises on these occasions. Against all expectations, the short train journey and the consequent arrival are accompanied by a warm but incredibly pleasant sun, a climate that is anything but obvious given the middle of winter and the recent adverse weather conditions of the last few games.

The via ferrata isn’t exactly ideal as an alternative to reaching the Fasanese stadium, as the station is about 4 km away and only the availability of a friendly lift saves me from the long toil on foot and from the concrete possibility of arriving destroyed even before the game started.

I set foot well in advance on the synthetic of the “Vito Curlo” on whose still empty stands the cavesi and slowly all the rest of the public arrive. Climate of friendship and respect between the parties while at the beginning of the match the cavesi, who were already warming their throats half an hour before the kick-off, color the sector with an old-fashioned smoke, always nice to look at. The good presence from the numerical point of view is balanced by a nice support made up of many dry choruses, in addition to which there is no shortage of prolonged choruses, while the outline of flags always blowing in the wind and the lighting of smoke bombs continued throughout the game, give the right amount of color to their test.

Not bad either the Curva Sud Fasano which is found pretty compact and offers the classic test full of ultras contents, without frills but with a lot of substance for the whole 90 minutes. Lots of colour, lots of flags, the match on the field was almost overshadowed by a pleasant and impressive alternation of chants in which both supporters contributed with literally incessant cheering.

On the pitch it ends with a solo draw that opens up some hope for the pursuers of the visiting blufoncés but this was a demanding away match, in the presence of a lady team, for the umpteenth season among the best in the group, and to have emerged unscathed is a good signal for the near future of the eaglets.

Massimo D’Innocenzi