earthquake of magnitude 5.5 localized in Malta

by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

Sicily still trembles. A new shock was felt around 00.19 in southern Sicily. This was reported by the site of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. The earthquake was located in Malta, geographical coordinates (lat,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Sicily is still shaking: a magnitude 5.5 earthquake located in Malta appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.