Ecuador’s Notorious Drug Cartel Leader ‘Fito’ Transferred to Maximum Security Prison

Ecuadorian Drug Cartel Leader “Fito” Transferred to Maximum Security Prison Amid Heightened Security Measures

In a significant development, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, also known as “Fito” and the leader of the notorious criminal group Los Choneros, has been transferred to the maximum security prison La Roca in Guayaquil, Ecuador. President Guillermo Lasso addressed this transfer as a necessary security measure to protect both citizens and detainees.

Alongside “Fito,” two other prisoners, Tomás Daniel Piguave Candelario, alias “Gordo Candela” or “Candelario,” and Freddy Gonzalo Mendoza Fernández, known as “Gordo Mendoza,” were also transferred to La Roca. These individuals are believed to be associated with Los Choneros, the infamous Ecuadorian drug cartel.

The decision to relocate these high-profile prisoners comes amid growing concerns over their alleged involvement in the recent assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Although authorities have not confirmed any direct connections between the gangs and the assassination, Villavicencio himself had previously stated in a televised interview that he had received threats from Macías, warning him to cease his campaign against gang violence.

To ensure utmost security, Ecuador dispatched 4,000 members of its Armed Forces and police to the Zonal 8 Detention Center in Guayas province where “Fito” had been held on drug trafficking charges. This move underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining order and tackling organized crime.

The transfer of “Fito” and his associates to La Roca represents a significant step in strengthening Ecuador’s fight against drug cartels. By isolating these high-risk individuals in a maximum security facility, the government aims to minimize their influence and mitigate potential threats to public safety.

The Ecuadorian authorities, led by President Lasso, continue to prioritize the safety and security of the nation’s citizens. This strategic decision serves as a reminder of their unwavering commitment to combating organized crime and creating a safer environment for all.

Written by Sahar Akbarzai, Abel Alvarado, and CNN’s Florencia Trucco.

