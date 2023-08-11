Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves signed for FK Velež Mostar | Sports

Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves is a new football player of Mostar’s Velež.

Another Brazilian will play on the Premier League pitches in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Nineteen-year-old defender Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves signed a three-year contract with Velež from Mostar.

“Football club Velež Mostar informs all its members, fans and friends of the club that Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neveš is officially a new player of our club as of today. In the presence of the director of FC Velež, Mr. Sanjin Alagić, a contract was signed today in the club’s official premises, which will 19-year-old player of the defensive line to be tied to the ‘born’ until the end of the 2025/26 season”, it was announced from Velež.

Neves was born on May 6, 2004 in Brazil. He played for U20 FK Nova Mutum and U20 FK Tanabi.

