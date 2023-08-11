Home » Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves signed for FK Velež Mostar | Sports
World

Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves signed for FK Velež Mostar | Sports

by admin
Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves signed for FK Velež Mostar | Sports

Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves is a new football player of Mostar’s Velež.

Source: Sport1/Oslobođenje/Sanel Konjhodžić

Another Brazilian will play on the Premier League pitches in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Nineteen-year-old defender Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neves signed a three-year contract with Velež from Mostar.

“Football club Velež Mostar informs all its members, fans and friends of the club that Edmar Junior Dos Santos Neveš is officially a new player of our club as of today. In the presence of the director of FC Velež, Mr. Sanjin Alagić, a contract was signed today in the club’s official premises, which will 19-year-old player of the defensive line to be tied to the ‘born’ until the end of the 2025/26 season”, it was announced from Velež.

Neves was born on May 6, 2004 in Brazil. He played for U20 FK Nova Mutum and U20 FK Tanabi.

(WORLD)

See also  Sean Bean died for the 25th time in the series World on fire | Entertainment

You may also like

Maksimir Stadium among the ugliest in Europe |...

Region, 27 million to promote Sicilian wine in...

Faecal bacteria in the sea of ​​Sferracavallo, presented...

Udinese – Sottil’s conference and the latest on...

One Piece- Gear Fifth in Prima Pagina

New details of the crime in Gradačac |...

Udinese- Catanzaro / Probable formations: Beto-Thauvin ahead

VOLKSWAGEN The new California Concept will be unveiled...

A man killed a woman in a live...

TORELLO The secret of long and constant success...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy