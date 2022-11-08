New York – “The republican wave was already there and remains, beyond the midterms. It is the buyer’s remorsethe remorse of the buyer who by voting Biden he thought of sending the unifier of the country to the White House and instead found himself a partisan, who fueled inflation to satisfy the left wing of the party “. Edward Cox belongs to the GOP nomenclature, from her famous marriage in the Rose Garden of the White House to Nixon’s daughter, Tricia, to her sister-in-law Julie married to Eisenhower’s nephew.