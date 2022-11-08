Home World Edward Cox: “It is not certain that we Republicans will support Trump for the White House”
World

Edward Cox: “It is not certain that we Republicans will support Trump for the White House”

by admin
Edward Cox: “It is not certain that we Republicans will support Trump for the White House”

New York – “The republican wave was already there and remains, beyond the midterms. It is the buyer’s remorsethe remorse of the buyer who by voting Biden he thought of sending the unifier of the country to the White House and instead found himself a partisan, who fueled inflation to satisfy the left wing of the party “. Edward Cox belongs to the GOP nomenclature, from her famous marriage in the Rose Garden of the White House to Nixon’s daughter, Tricia, to her sister-in-law Julie married to Eisenhower’s nephew.

See also  Omi Kiron strain spreads rapidly in the U.S., Florida's new crown cases surge 320% in one week

You may also like

“He is going to die”: pressing on Al-Sisi...

Russia-Ukraine, political scientist Kolesnikov: “Putin is lying and...

Midterm elections, what people vote for in the...

Use: Seattle school shooting, one dead. A suspect...

Abuses covered up, Benedict XVI agrees to answer...

Khalid Salman, world ambassador to Qatar: “Homosexuality is...

Brexit, the Irish foreign minister: “This is why...

Breton: “EU is working on a common instrument...

Germany, the Christmas tree is too big and...

This is why China does not stop the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy