Home » Effect of carbonated drinks on diabetes type 2 and cardiovascular diseases | Magazine
World

Effect of carbonated drinks on diabetes type 2 and cardiovascular diseases | Magazine

by admin
Effect of carbonated drinks on diabetes type 2 and cardiovascular diseases | Magazine

Excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Halfpoint

A new study from Harvard University published in the “British Medical Journal” showed that excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Meanwhile, it was found that drinks such as coffee, tea, low-fat milk and water have a positive effect on health.

Harvard researchers wanted to examine how consumption of various beverages affects patients with type 2 diabetes. They analyzed health data from 9,252 women and 3,519 men for an average of 18.5 years. All participants were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at baseline or during the study. Participants self-reported every two to four years how often they consumed carbonated beverages, artificially sweetened beverages, fruit juices, coffee, tea, low-fat cow’s milk, full-fat cow’s milk, and plain water.

The results showed that those who regularly drank sodas had a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, as well as other non-heart-related diseases. However, this risk was reduced in those who regularly drank beverages such as coffee, tea, low-fat cow’s milk and/or water.

“Beverages are an important component of our diet, and the quality can vary greatly,” said the study’s lead author, Ki Sun, an associate professor in the Department of Nutrition and Epidemiology. He added that if one dose of carbonated drink is replaced with unsweetened coffee, it can greatly reduce this risk of fatal cardiovascular disease, even by 20 percent.

(WORLD)

See also  Vasilije Micić on going to Turkey | Sports

You may also like

Can taxes really go down? The Superbonus effect...

Orac beat Leotar 77:60 in the quarterfinals of...

Dnevni horoskop za 24. april | Fun

Palermo-Benevento the match with the most fans at...

For the EU, Luigi Di Maio is the...

Nikola Jokić scored 43 points in the playoffs...

Guatemala President’s visit to Taiwan will rarely give...

Aurora Ramazzotti and the selfie in bikini after...

Ukraine-Russia war, April 24 news | Movements of...

The Ukrainians bypass the Dnieper and prepare the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy