Kyiv pools resources for counteroffensive

The town in the south-west of Donetsk Oblast has repeatedly come under heavy fire in the past few days. (Photo: dpa)



Ukrainian soldiers in Wuhledar a few days ago

Kyiv According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia has destroyed not only peace in his country and throughout Europe but also the stability of the world order that existed until the beginning of the war. “It has destroyed the basic principles of mankind by committing unspeakable atrocities,” Kuleba wrote in a guest article for the daily newspaper “Die Welt” on Sunday. There can also be no real peace if Moscow is not held accountable for all crimes.

Hopes for a 21st century marked by peace were dashed by Russia’s actions. “Instead, Russia has thrown us back into a long nineteenth century of colonial conquest,” Kuleba wrote.

“This war has shown that security in the region is indivisible. A threat to one is a threat to all.” The future of Euro-Atlantic security will be “decided on the battlefield in Ukraine”.

Kuleba flatly rejected calls for quick negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. “Should we make a mistake now and choose to reward (Russian President Vladimir) Putin for his aggression in some form, rather than defeating him as a lesson for all other would-be aggressors, the future of Ukraine, Europe and all World at risk.” Lasting peace can only be achieved by restoring Ukraine’s internationally recognized border.

“Real peace means a world united under the rule of international law,” Kuleba said. From the lessons of history over the past century it is clear that “the world needs real peace and not appeasement”.

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian soldiers for their commitment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the country’s soldiers for their commitment and willingness to fight. In his video speech every evening on Sunday, he listed a number of units that had particularly distinguished themselves in the fighting of the past few days and weeks. “Thank you for your resilience, for defending your positions and thereby protecting Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said. “It is important to understand this in every city, in every village, wherever it is more or less quiet now.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the country’s soldiers for their commitment and willingness to fight. (Photo: dpa)



Wolodimir Selenski

Wherever today was just a quiet, sunny spring day, the sacrifices made by the front-line fighters should be honored. “Every day of this calm in the rear areas is won by our soldiers in fierce battles at the front, in daily battles,” Zelensky said. His appeal to the population: “Always help our soldiers when they need it, support the state and the defense as best you can.”

Kiev: Russian military are again targeting Wuhledar

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian troops are again preparing to storm the city of Wuhledar. The town in the southwest of Donetsk Oblast has repeatedly come under heavy fire in the past few days, regional military spokesman Oleksiy Dmitrashkovsky said on Ukrainian state television on Sunday. On Saturday alone, the city was attacked six times by the Russian air force. The information could not be independently verified.

“The enemy is pursuing scorched earth tactics,” Dmitrashkovsky said. “This is to ensure our defenders don’t find positions to defend themselves.”

A Russian elite unit of marines, reinforced with tanks, had suffered heavy casualties trying to take the Wuhledar area in a three-week offensive in February.

Kiev: Heavy fighting for Bakhmut and Avdiivka continues

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops carried out numerous attacks against the cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Sunday. A total of around 45 attacks were repelled there, with losses for the enemy, the Ukrainian general staff said in its situation report in the evening. Several Russian attacks were also reported from Marjinka.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops carried out numerous attacks against the cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Sunday. (Photo: dpa)



Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut

Russian military, on the other hand, reported repeated Ukrainian artillery attacks on Donetsk. The Russian state agency Tass reported that the city in the Donbass was shot at least five times from rocket launchers on Sunday.

No information was given about the effects of these attacks. Artillery strikes were also reported from the Ukrainian-controlled Kherson region in the south of the country. The general staff in Kiev announced that 35 towns had been shelled there. The front lines therefore remained unchanged.

Swiss ambassador defends no transfer of ammunition

Meanwhile, the Swiss Ambassador in Berlin, Paul René Seger, defended the decision of the government in Berne to refuse the transfer of Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. Switzerland has decided not to use military force, he told the Augsburger Allgemeine (Monday).

This is how the Handelsblatt reports on the Ukraine war:

“That also means that we don’t support wars.” He referred to the principle of neutrality, which is of the utmost importance in Switzerland. “It’s part of our DNA.” It is comparable to the passage on the reunification requirement in the German Basic Law.

What does the day bring?

On Monday in Luxembourg, the foreign ministers of the EU countries will discuss the EU’s ongoing efforts to enable Ukraine to defeat the Russian attackers. The talks will focus on military support and further sanctions against Russia. In addition, it should go, among other things, to an EU action plan on the geopolitical consequences of the Russian war of aggression.

More: Current news on the development of the Ukraine war can be found in our news blog