Earth Day: Angel Yeast unveils a roadmap for an eco-friendly…

In honor of Earth Day, Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world‘s leading yeast manufacturer, underscores its expanded commitment to building a conservation-focused, green business and is helping to achieve Dual Carbon goals through full implementation of green manufacturing.

Earth Day, which occurs annually on April 22nd, is celebrated around the world to raise awareness of protecting the environment. The theme of Earth Day 2023 is “Invest in Our Planet” and emphasizes the importance of investing time, resources and energy in addressing climate change and other environmental challenges.

Promoting a green, low-carbon and circular development roadmap to build a sustainable, prosperous future

Angel Yeast is actively pursuing carbon reduction efforts, including expanding photovoltaic (PV) power generation projects, optimizing clean energy utilization and recycling, developing clean production techniques for yeast products, and rolling out low-carbon production techniques on a large scale with the Aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions in the future. In 2022, Angel Yeast completed a total of 25 energy saving and carbon reduction plant engineering improvement projects, which reduced carbon emissions by 16,000 tons, and recycled 18.01 million cubic meters of biogas to replace coal in the generation of 128,700 tons of steam and the Reduce carbon emissions by 39,000 tons.

Through the use of clean energy, the company has indirectly reduced carbon emissions by 98,000 tons of CO2, including through the purchase of 136,000 MWh of green electricity from photovoltaic and wind power and 61,600 tons of green biomass steam.

Angel Yeast is also running a 30MW rooftop photovoltaic power generation initiative. The Chifeng project is now in the implementation phase, while surveying for the Hongyu project has started.

Angel Chongzuo subsidiary was recognized as a “green factory” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China in 2022 for its leading green manufacturing capabilities and pursuit of sustainable development. In 2023, Angel Chongzuo will complete the investment in the Continue to expand energy conservation and phase out inefficient and energy-intensive equipment to further reduce energy consumption and improve energy efficiency.

“Angel Yeast is committed to advancing green manufacturing and pursuing a green, low-carbon and circular development plan through green innovation and practices. We have the power to drive meaningful change and take concrete action to address the climate crisis for our planet,” said Xiao Minghua, general manager of Angel Yeast.

