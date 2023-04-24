PML-N and Elections – Naibaat

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s latest statement is “The real problem is not my return to the country, but the restoration of the economy.” Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar is now saying that General Qamar Javed Bajwa was behind the appointment of junior judges in the Supreme Court. By the way, the entire political, judicial and economic system of the country is a farce, but these two statements show that the personalities who are supposed to lead us out of complex crises are not clear in their thinking. It is well known that Muslim League-N has the highest stake in terms of political parties. In countries like Pakistan, there are always risks in any sector of politics. After all, how long can someone stay outside and save his politics and party. Would Nawaz Sharif like to say that he is sitting out of fear of the generals or feeling threatened by the judges? By the way, such threats are meaningless for political leaders. The real question is that despite being the Prime Minister of Pakistan for three times and being stung by judges and generals, your party, at the behest of the army chief, who committed the worst acts against him, his open opponent and open supporter of PTI, the Chief Justice. By ignoring the principle of seniority, how did he arrange to ensure his actions now and for the next several years by giving him a junior judge? Why is the impression spreading that now whenever the elections are held, the PML-N will be wiped out from Punjab? It is not that the entire province has turned against you because of inflation. Your voters are there and your supporters are there, it’s just that your entire party as an organization is missing from the political scene. Every time Maryam Nawaz, who is an intermittent politician, participates in any activity, it is clearly seen that there is enough life in the party even then to continue the party activities with continuity, not only political but also public. The position can also be improved in a very short time. Who has stopped the PM from mobilizing its lawyers wing, where are the labor wing, farmer wing, trader wing? The fact is that in the last few weeks, Maryam Nawaz, speaking at two events, announced that we have revived MSF. But there is not even an inch of progress on it. Announced to make social media cell integrated and organized. Bar code download was also encouraged in various gatherings but the implementation remained zero. What is the media and what is the social media, if a reasonable number of neutral and courageous journalists against the arbitrary actions of the two state institutions and Imran Khan’s project on their own Vlog, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media. If there was no movement on the platforms, your entire existence would have been exposed. The mainstream media strategy is also a complete failure. The democrat anchors and columnists who are speaking and writing something according to their ideas are free shields for you. The situation of PML media managers is that recently Maryam Nawaz gave an interview to an anchor who is considered to be her supporter. Due to ignorance of certain facts (although the program should have been fully prepared), this part of the request should be edited at one point. But it was not only leaked but went viral, now it is being said that the anchor himself is involved in spreading it. The simple thing is that the thinking of our judge, our general, our journalist is wrong. You can have good or bad relationships with anyone. But it should be limited to professionalism. Especially, PML-N has experienced many times in this regard and had to suffer losses every time. As a political party, the most important thing is to strengthen your party. Just look at the two major coalition parties in the government with you, did the People’s Party and JUI neglect their organization at any moment. Despite facing all kinds of hardships and trials, the People’s Party is still in a position to easily win the elections in Sindh and it can also find a suitable position in the federal setup. JUI is not only in a position to contest elections vigorously in its constituencies but everyone is afraid of its street power. Those who say it even say that 90% of the fault of the like-minded judges is not anyone else’s but it is the PML-G’s own. No matter how much pressure there was, rewriting the constitution was the last limit. Since the change of Imran Khan’s government, like-minded judges have not allowed the coalition government of political parties to sit with China even for a day. Imran Khan and PTI were facilitated so openly that even the proverb of one life and two lives was left far behind. The strategy to deal with this situation in a timely and concrete manner was not decided by anyone from outside. What could be a more serious joke than that the Parliament and the parties which until yesterday were demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and rejecting the decisions of like-minded judges through resolutions are now standing in front of this three-member bench with their hands tied. . The establishment is no one’s friend. His alliance can be with anyone. Anyway, it is said that if the weak is supported, the strong’s own attack is also weakened. It has been decided that no leader except Maulana Fazlur Rahman is ready to openly face the judicial dictatorship. The statement has also been given by ANP, but at the moment it does not have much political weight, the second is that it follows the line of the People’s Party. Along with PTI, it is the People’s Party which has welcomed the Panchayat process of the Supreme Court and has split the ranks of the government. However, the PML-N has to see what their own preparation is before making a fuss about anyone else. Where is Hamza Shehbaz, who has experience in political manipulation and electoral politics of constituencies, missing? Why is Salman Shahbaz sometimes tweeting strangely about Miftah, sometimes about Shahid Khaqan and sometimes about Maryam Nawaz herself? In the coming days, it is going to happen again that Nawaz Sharif will be seen in London, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, Hamza at home and Shahbaz Sharif at the door of some powerful person. The PML-G workers are directionless, the assembly members are in the worst confusion, there is no guide or comforter, all this has to go on in the same way, then what difference does it make when the elections are held.