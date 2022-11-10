According to some security sources heard by the agency Ansa and some videos uploaded to Twitter, but from unverified sources, some protests are underway in Egypt between the cities of Suez, Alexandria and Cairo.

With the hashtag “rendezvous with freedom”, several users are posting short videos online showing dozens of cars and people on the street. In particular in Suez there are also long columns of military vehicles that were supposedly sent to disperse the demonstrators.

Many users also refer to the call to take to the streets launched online by the youtuber Abdullah Al-Sharif in its last episode and they meet up citing the date 11/11, that of tomorrow when in Egypt it will arrive at Cop27 of Sharm el Sheik also Joe Biden. Not only that, the climate is also particularly tense due to the conditions of the dissident Alaa who, on a hunger and thirst strike, would have been force-fed.

The demonstrations

“Demonstrations in Suez and clashes with the police”: referring to the Egyptian city on the homonymous canal, a security source reported it to theAnsa a few hours after the arrival of the American president Joe Biden at the UN Climate Conference Cop27 a Sharm el-Sheikh, also in Egypt. Two amateur videos relaunched on Twitter from sources not immediately verifiable and shot from high floors of buildings (one was almost immediately canceled) showed people fleeing and white smoke of tear gas.

A security source in Giza, the western part of Cairo, also reported protests to Alexandria and in two places in the capital: the island of Warraq on the Nile and in the satellite city of October 6, on the far south-eastern outskirts. Regarding the extent of the demonstrations, the source did not provide figures speaking of “large numbers, but not gigantic”.

So far there is no confirmation that the “clashes” described by another security source in Suez were actually “violent” and with injuries, and not just dispersal of rallies with lightening charges and use of tear gas.