The conditions of the Egyptian-British activist are worrying Alaa Abdel-Fattah, on hunger and thirst strike in a prison near Cairo, after he was placed “under medical treatment” by the prison authorities. It was his sister who made the announcement, during the COP27 underway in Egypt in Sharm el-Sheikh Mona Seifreporting what was communicated by the prison officers to the mother, who has been appearing in front of the prison for days Wadi Natroun in an attempt to hear from her son.

