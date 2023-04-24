unsettled weather until April 25th. Then comes the heat. Here’s how long it will last

Florence, April 24, 2023 – Un 25 April from the weather a bit unstable. For Liberation, time – alas, – continues to be a bit perturbed. As they know from the weather room of the Two“tomorrow’s morning will tend to be clear or with little cloud”, but in the afternoon there is a risk of “showers in inland areas”.

After the bridge, somewhat in spite, the sun will shine and the temperatures will reach peaks of 25 degrees.

And the first of May? Dal Lamma do not overreach. “We see an increase in cloud cover, but it’s too early to tell.” Surely, however, after the first heat of April 26 and 27 “Mercury’s column will drop a bit”.

25 April:

Variable with the possibility of showers or short thunderstorms on inland areas and on the reliefs in the afternoon.

Winds: on the central coast initially strong westerlies tending to mistral from the afternoon; elsewhere generally moderate; weak on inland areas.

Mari: very wavy.

Temperatures: the minimums are decreasing with values ​​around 10 degrees, the maximums stationary with peaks of 20-22 degrees.

April 26:

Sunny or partly cloudy in the morning, increasing cloudiness in the afternoon on the hills and inland areas, but low risk of precipitation.

Winds: weak variables on inland areas, with breeze on the coast.

Seas: moved in attenuation a little moved.

Temperatures: lows decreasing; rising highs.

April 27:

Clear or partly cloudy in the morning, increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Winds: weak variables.

Mari: little moved.

Temperatures: stationary, peaks up to 22-24 degrees.

April 28:

Cloudy, low risk of precipitation.

Winds: weak variables.

Mari: little moved.

Temperatures: the minimums are slightly increasing, the maximums are slightly decreasing.