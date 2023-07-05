Home » eight appointments of great music and theater
World

eight appointments of great music and theater

by admin
eight appointments of great music and theater

by siciliafan.it – ​​9 hours ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! Also this year the evocative Morgantina Archaeological Park, a few kilometers from Aidone, and the Villa Romana del Casale, in Piazza Armerina, will host the “BarbablùFest”, the music and theater review, conceived in 2021 by Pietrangelo Buttafuoco,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The “BarbablùFest” returns to Morgantina: eight appointments of great music and theater appeared 9 hours ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Meloni and Zelensky, kisses in Brussels - Corriere TV

You may also like

Use: bag of white powder found in the...

Member of a mafia organization and accused of...

Ministry of Civil Affairs Releases 2023 Legislative Work...

Cocaine found in the White House Info

Frattesi at Inter, here’s how Marotta stole him...

Sáshenka Gutiérrez: A Powerful Photographer Capturing the Strength...

Towards Corini’s new Palermo: all possible modules

Requested dismissal of Aleksandar Martinović | Info

Daily horoscope for July 5, 2023 | Magazine...

He puts on his bulletproof vest and opens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy