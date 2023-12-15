Eire “Zauriren bat bistan” album review (2023)

This refreshing project with an obvious name was created by Eire Maia and Eire Salegi. After touring the Euskal Herria concert after concert in the summer, they have released their first EP consisting of six songs. These songs were created in their bedroom, following the process called bedroom pop. Perhaps because of this, the work conveys an air of sincerity.

There is no place for aesthetic metaphors here. The messages are straightforward and the music has just the bare minimum to get what the songs are trying to achieve. Although this sometimes works against them, – I missed a little more variety -, they do not fall into monotony and with new listenings the depth of the album is revealed.

Using synthesizers and guitars, Salegi has built songs based on electronics, sometimes more danceable, sometimes more relaxed, he has created a bedroom for Maia, built with melody, so that she can feel comfortable and protected singing her honest and sharp lyrics.

Freedom radiates from every corner. Precisely, this freedom makes this work so interesting. Without any pretensions, their only ambition has been their internal success. These songs were born from the pure need to create, one by one, with each chord, each word, with the aim of revealing the pains and closing the wounds.

