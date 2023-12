Orban had previously spoken out several times clearly against the decision to start EU accession negotiations with Ukraine. He justified this with reform requirements that Ukraine has not yet met. Explaining his behavior on Thursday evening, Orban wrote on his Facebook page that he did not want to take part in the “bad decision” at the summit. “But 26 member states have insisted that this decision must be made, so Hungary has decided that if 26 decide so, they should go their own way.”

