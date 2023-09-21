Premier Li Qiang Chairs Meeting to Advance New Industrialization and Address Corporate Account Arrears

Premier Li Qiang Leads Executive Meeting on Accelerating New Industrialization and Cleaning Up Enterprise Accounts Arrears

beijing, September 20 – Premier Li Qiang of the State Council presided over an executive meeting on September 20 to discuss various initiatives aimed at accelerating the promotion of new industrialization. During the meeting, the “Special Action Plan for Cleaning Up Arrears of Enterprise Accounts” was reviewed and adopted, and the supervisory committee’s report on promoting continued economic recovery was listened to. Additionally, the “Regulations on the Internet Protection of Minors (Draft)” was reviewed and approved.

The meeting emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s crucial remarks on promoting new industrialization. In doing so, it is essential to deeply analyze and understand the changes in both domestic and international situations and the characteristics of China‘s new industrialization stage. The meeting underscored the significance of effectively executing various key tasks to comprehensively enhance the quality, efficiency, and competitiveness of industrial development on an international level. The meeting further stressed the need to focus on transforming and upgrading traditional industries, nurturing and strengthening strategic emerging industries, and expediting advanced manufacturing. Moreover, simultaneous efforts towards digital industrialization and industrial digitization were highlighted as essential for filling gaps, extending strengths, and forging new pathways. Deepening reform and expanding opening up were also recognized as integral in mobilizing enthusiasm among all types of business entities, leveraging the national unified market’s supportive role, guiding rational industrial layouts with the main functional area strategy, making optimal use of domestic and international market resources, and effectively driving the dynamic vitality of new industrialization.

The meeting also brought attention to the importance of addressing the issue of corporate account arrears, highlighting its impact on corporate production, operations, investment expectations, and the overall economic recovery. Provincial-level governments were tasked with overall responsibility for settling arrears in their respective regions, resolving government arrears with corporate accounts promptly, and breaking the “chain” of mutual arrears among companies. Central and state-owned enterprises were urged to lead the way in repayment, focusing on substantive repayment, strengthening policy support, overall planning, supervision, and assessment, ultimately striving to clear all dues and establish a long-term mechanism.

A report on the supervision and research conducted to promote sustained economic recovery was presented during the meeting. It was emphasized that all regions and departments should give significant attention to the problems identified in the inspection and investigation process. The “problem list” should be treated as a “responsibility list,” and prompt rectifications should be implemented one by one. Drawing inferences from each case should lead to expanded rectification results, and periodic assessments of the rectification situation will facilitate timely adjustments. Furthermore, the opinions and suggestions collected during the inspection and survey should be addressed by conducting in-depth research on the economic work planning for the coming year, accelerating the introduction and implementation of relevant policies, and further consolidating the ongoing economic recovery.

Regarding the protection of minors online, the meeting acknowledged that minors represent the future of the country and the hope of the nation. Consequently, it is imperative to build a solid legal foundation to safeguard them. Efforts were urged to ensure all relevant parties strictly fulfill their responsibilities for protecting minors online. The meeting also called for guidance and support to encourage enterprises to actively comply with regulations, fostering operations that align with the protection and healthy growth of minors.

In conclusion, the meeting covered various other matters of importance.

