CLOT and Post Malone Collaborate to Release Limited Edition “AUSTIN Tee”

Post Malone Collaborates with CLOT to Release Limited Edition Clothing

Post Malone fans in Asia have even more reasons to celebrate as the popular American rapper’s “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour” comes to Taipei and Hong Kong. And now, fans can also get their hands on some exclusive merchandise as Post Malone partners with streetwear brand CLOT to release a limited edition clothing line called “AUSTIN Tee”.

The “AUSTIN Tee” is inspired by Post Malone’s fifth studio album, “AUSTIN”, and features the iconic Ford F-150 Raptor model printed on a clean white t-shirt. Along with the Ford icon, the shirt also includes the text “POST MALONE” and “AUSTIN” as well as the unique branding of CLOT. This collaboration seamlessly blends the world of music and fashion, giving fans the opportunity to connect with their favorite artist even beyond the concert experience.

The exclusive “AUSTIN Tee” will be available for purchase at the JUICE Causeway Bay store in Hong Kong starting September 24th. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are encouraged to mark their calendars and make their way to the store to secure their piece of this limited edition collection.

The collaboration between Post Malone and CLOT not only highlights the growing influence of streetwear in the music industry but also demonstrates the global appeal of both artists. Post Malone’s unique and catchy tunes have garnered him a massive following across the world, while CLOT’s reputation as a trendsetting brand continues to grow.

This partnership also serves as a testament to the strong bond between music and fashion, as artists frequently inspire and influence the latest trends in streetwear. By partnering with established brands like CLOT, musicians are able to further extend their creative visions and offer their fans a unique way to connect with their favorite music beyond just listening to it.

Fans of Post Malone are buzzing with excitement for both his upcoming concerts and the release of the “AUSTIN Tee”. For those unable to attend the tour or the opportunity to purchase the exclusive clothing, merchandise options are available on Post Malone’s official website. However, with the limited nature of the collaboration, fans are advised to act quickly to avoid missing out on these highly coveted items.

As the music industry continues to evolve, collaborations between artists and brands are becoming increasingly popular, allowing both parties to capitalize on the cross-promotion and expand their fan bases. Post Malone and CLOT’s partnership is just one example of this trend, delivering a truly unique and exciting experience for fans in Asia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

