Monitoring the availability of medical devices on the EU market, consultation for manufacturers

A Survey was launched on 1 December 2023 for manufacturers of medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices and for authorized representatives nell’ambito del progetto “Study supporting the monitoring of availability of medical devices”.

The general objective of the study, which began in December 2022 and lasts 36 months, is to carry out a monitoring the availability of devices on the EU market in the implementation of the Medical Devices and In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulations, consulting key stakeholders.

The survey was developed with the support of the MDCG Task Force on monitoring certification capacity, with the involvement of stakeholders.

This is an essential exercise for monitoring the implementation of the two regulations.

The invitation email sent to organizations representing European industry, national associations, medical technology clusters and individual companies is available:

Participation in the survey is permitted until January 15, 2024.

