Home » Monitoring the availability of medical devices on the EU market, consultation for manufacturers
Health

Monitoring the availability of medical devices on the EU market, consultation for manufacturers

by admin
Monitoring the availability of medical devices on the EU market, consultation for manufacturers

A Survey was launched on 1 December 2023 for manufacturers of medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices and for authorized representatives nell’ambito del progetto “Study supporting the monitoring of availability of medical devices”.

The general objective of the study, which began in December 2022 and lasts 36 months, is to carry out a monitoring the availability of devices on the EU market in the implementation of the Medical Devices and In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulations, consulting key stakeholders.

The survey was developed with the support of the MDCG Task Force on monitoring certification capacity, with the involvement of stakeholders.

This is an essential exercise for monitoring the implementation of the two regulations.

The invitation email sent to organizations representing European industry, national associations, medical technology clusters and individual companies is available:

Participation in the survey is permitted until January 15, 2024.

See also  Covid: Gimbe report, 'contagion slows down but tampons drop'

You may also like

State of Mexico Launches Women with Wellbeing 2023...

Medicine penalizes women

Diabetes Symptoms No One Should Ignore: The Signs...

Heart attacks are on the horizon – but...

Children’s cosmetics, new safety criteria

Collagen supplements, there’s something they tell you but...

“Sex once a week is recommended”: couples therapist...

Discover the Meaning of Love with the “Getting...

The ECB leaves rates on hold, Lagarde slows...

Anti-diabetes for weight loss, ‘discovery of the year’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy