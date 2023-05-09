Home » Ekipe Orizzonte wants revenge with Roma, in Nesima game 2 of the championship final
Win to keep your opponents from running away. This is the imperative of Ekipe Orizzonte which on Wednesday 10 May at 6 pm will receive Sis Roma at Nesima for the second act of the women’s water polo championship final. The entrance to the pool is…

