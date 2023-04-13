Home World Mafia, 12 years to the former Pd regional deputy Paolo Ruggirello
Mafia, 12 years to the former Pd regional deputy Paolo Ruggirello

Mafia, 12 years to the former Pd regional deputy Paolo Ruggirello

After more than 4 hours in the council chamber, the Trapani court issued the sentence issued for Paolo Ruggirello, former regional deputy of the Democratic Party. Twelve years for him for competition outside Cosa Nostra. THE…

