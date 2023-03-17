the sound forest reaches its fourth edition, the June 24 to 26 between the towns of Zaragoza Mozota and Muel and will include in your poster Leon Benavente, The blue House, the end e Ivan Blacksmithamong others.

The festival, as is customary, will again bet on bringing culture to neighboring towns, which is why this year it will start on Friday June 17 with a party in Mozota and will close with a vermouth in Muel on Sunday 26, with Fajardo, Liniker y DJ Lord Sassafras. On the occasion of its inauguration, the Mozotina square will prepare for an intense day from 8:00 p.m. until after midnight, with a program yet to be discovered, but which will feature one of the bands selected from the program “Play and Record” of Comarca Central and also names like Travis Birds. These two acts of the program will be free and without capacity.

Thus, five stages distributed in three spaces and two towns will be configured, where the artists will perform; namely, Amaia, Ángel Carmona Fajardo, Florent and I, Iván Ferreiro, La Casa Azul, La Costa Brava, León Benavente, Liniker, Lord Sassafras, Mario Beni, Miranda!, Ms. Vondisko, Rialto Sweet Drinkz, Travis Birds and more groups to be confirmed… The main one will once again be the Ámbar stage in the leafy grove of the Mozota forest, where the central concerts will be held.

The general festival ticket has a starting price of €50 and day tickets €40, through the web the en See Tickets. As in other years, to reduce emissions, shuttle buses are installed to avoid transfers by car transfers by car with prices of 6 euros one way and the same amount back, leaving Zaragoza at 7:15 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. and returning at 2:30 p.m. 4 a.m. This measure will make available to attendees a car park that will have a price per vehicle of 13 euros if reserved in advance and 18 euros if purchased at the box office.