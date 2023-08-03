El Salvador Conducts Massive Anti-Gang Operation on Christmas Eve, Thousands of Forces Deployed

Thousands of members of El Salvador’s elite army and police forces are carrying out an anti-drug operation in the Cabañas department. President Nayib Bukele ordered the deployment of more than 8,000 soldiers and police officers to capture gang members who ambushed a patrol car, injuring two policemen. The operation aims to track down remnants of gangs that have taken refuge in rural and mountainous areas. The first hours of the operation resulted in the capture of two Barrio 18 gang members in the town of Ilobasco. The captured gang members will face prosecution for illegal grouping and other crimes. This marks the fifth security operation implemented by the government, and President Bukele has assured that the siege will continue until all gang members are removed from their hiding places. The heavy-handed security strategy implemented by Bukele’s government has led to criticism from human rights organizations, but the president’s popularity remains high among the public. The state of exception, which suspends fundamental rights, has led to the capture of over 71,000 alleged gang members or collaborators. El Salvador has seen a significant decrease in homicides compared to previous years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

