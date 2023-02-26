The punk-rock supergroup Fake Names releases “Can’t Take It”, a new single from his upcoming second studio album “Expendables”which is scheduled to be released March 3. Brendan Canty from Fugazi has joined the project.

The Fake Names group is made up of Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) y Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites Of Spring). Baker defines the group, formed back in 2016, as a “mutual admiration society,” saying that when the five members came together in the same room, it felt like they had been together as a band for many years. “There is this intangible energy, a clairvoyance that comes from our shared experience,” she explains.

With the help of the producer Adam “Atom” Greenspan (IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), the forthcoming album surprisingly has a cleaner sound for hardcore punk veterans. According to Baker, “The pop influences are a bit more to the fore on this record and the production really helps it shine. It sounds more direct, more urgent.” “Expendables” is a reinvention of the band in which it goes back on distortion and leans on melodies.