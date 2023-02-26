Home World El supergrupo hardcore Fake Names vuelve con “Can’t Take It”
World

El supergrupo hardcore Fake Names vuelve con “Can’t Take It”

by admin
El supergrupo hardcore Fake Names vuelve con “Can’t Take It”

The punk-rock supergroup Fake Names releases “Can’t Take It”, a new single from his upcoming second studio album “Expendables”which is scheduled to be released March 3. Brendan Canty from Fugazi has joined the project.

The Fake Names group is made up of Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) y Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites Of Spring). Baker defines the group, formed back in 2016, as a “mutual admiration society,” saying that when the five members came together in the same room, it felt like they had been together as a band for many years. “There is this intangible energy, a clairvoyance that comes from our shared experience,” she explains.

With the help of the producer Adam “Atom” Greenspan (IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), the forthcoming album surprisingly has a cleaner sound for hardcore punk veterans. According to Baker, “The pop influences are a bit more to the fore on this record and the production really helps it shine. It sounds more direct, more urgent.” “Expendables” is a reinvention of the band in which it goes back on distortion and leans on melodies.

See also  Usa, top secret documents found in an old Biden office

You may also like

The most popular nicknames of Serbian politicians |...

seven injured, all in hospital

“I’m a globetrotter, I beat Immobile”

Udinese – Today the day of truth has...

News Udinese – Martins and Kamara absent /...

Crossing of flu and corona virus | Magazine

The storm hit Los Angeles | Info

In Turkey there are over 600 people under...

G20 meeting fails to reach consensus on Russia-Ukraine...

Today the Pd primaries: 115 seats are open...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy