news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – “Lega Serie A expresses all its solidarity with the management of Sampdoria, today the target of an unfortunate episode, to be condemned with the utmost firmness”. Thus the League of the top football league supports the Sampdoria club once again subjected to threats. “Execrable gestures like these are not acceptable – underlines the note from the League in reference to the pig’s head delivered to Sampdoria – because they stain and ruin the image of those who love sport and football. There cannot and must not be room for these threats. Furthermore, the Ligurian club is experiencing a very delicate phase and these ignoble acts only take away the necessary serenity to carry out the work that the managers are carrying out precisely for the best future of the team”. (HANDLE).

