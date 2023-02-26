The Tourist Locality-Pearl of the Caribbean, will have the opportunity to carry out their Sisbén procedures, without any cost. The activity will take place on March 1, at the Gaira Coliseum, at 8:00 in the morning.

The District, through a statement, reiterated that no official or worker of the District may place a value on the procedures, surveys or updating of Sisbén IV documents, taking into account that these are totally free through the staff of the Santa Marta Planning Secretariat.

For its part, the sisbenization process will take place in person, in the Gaira Coliseum, on March 1, in the morning; To make the request, the person must present a photocopy of the identity documents of all the residents of the house, regardless of whether there are one or up to five households within it and then show a photocopy of a public service receipt.



the mayorcalls for the samaria communityare encouraged to report these acts of fraud that are being presented, likewise, invites you to be attentive to any concerns and to report to the authorities If they manage to see advertisements, they must state the charge for the aforementioned services.

We invite citizens to report to the competent authorities any call in person or through social networks where they are charged for the aforementioned services, because they are being victims of a scam.

“This message that is circulating in social networkslacks legal support, so it can be classified as a scam, since the only one authorized to advance the Sisbén process is the Planning Secretariat, which takes it for free.”, mentioned, the Secretary of District Planning, Isaac Pertuz Bolaño.

Finally, given the event presented, the complaint was already filed with the relevant authorities of Santa Martato carry out the necessary investigations regarding the case.